2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

The NCAA Tournament is down to its last four teams... some would call it the Final Four.

Kansas and North Carolina punched their tickets to New Orleans on Sunday with victories over Miami and Saint Peter’s respectively.

In Chicago, the Jayhawks outscored Miami 47-15 in the second half to turn a close game, and possible upset, into a 76-50 route at the United Center. The win sets up a National Semifinal against Villanova. Tipoff is slated for 6:09p ET on Saturday. DraftKings has posted the initial line at Kansas, -4.

The last ticket to New Orleans was punched at the Wells Fargo Center when North Carolina turned Cinderella into a pumpkin when the ‘Heels easily defeated the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks by 20 in South Philly. The win sets up a duel with heated rival Duke in the second National Semifinal on April 2nd. DraftKings has posted the initial line at Duke, -4.5.

Both games will be broadcast on TBS which you can watch via FuboTV.