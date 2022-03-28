The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Final Four Storylines

Happy Monday Nova Nation! Your Villanova Wildcats are once again in the Final Four! For the 7th time in program history and the 4th time under Jay Wright, Nova will be playing on the final weekend of the college basketball season.

There will be so many storylines to follow in the coming week, but I figured we’d touch on the biggest ones right off the bat. So settle in, because it’s going to be a week full of emotions and excitement.

Justin Moore and Jordan Longino

Within a single week in the middle of the NCAA tournament, Villanova has officially announced season ending injuries for two members of their already short rotation. Justin Moore suffered a torn achilles on Saturday against Houston and will undergo surgery this week. Meanwhile Jordan Longino suffered a meniscus tear in his knee prior to the Delaware game, and underwent arthoscopic surgery this past Friday.

First and foremost, we wish a speedy and full recovery to both of these players who gave everything they had to this team and this program. It’s a heartbreaking way for each of them to end their seasons, but this team isn’t playing in a Final Four without them playing and pushing their teammates. While everyone is thrilled to have reached this milestone, you can’t help but feel empathy for these young men and it certainly made Saturday night at least a little bitter sweet.

Jay Wright’s Fourth Final Four

A lot of the credit for this team’s success does need to go to head coach Jay Wright. Yes it’s a great team effort and yes there are some amazing players on this team that absolutely refuse to lose. But they’re not at Villanova, and Villanova is not in this position without Jay Wright.

Wright (and Bill Self) become the 21st and 22nd coaches to reach four Final Fours. There are now just seven active coaches that have reached that milestone, including K, Izzo, Boeheim, Pitino, and Calipari.

On a Villanova record side, Wright is now responsible for more than half of the school’s Final Fours. We’ll likely deep dive Nova’s Final Four history further this week, but Jay just continues to cement himself as Villanova’s greatest coach, and one of the best the sport has ever seen.

The Identity Of This Final Four Team

Each of Jay Wright’s Final Four teams have had an identity, and this one is no different. 2009’s identity was star power. It was Scottie Reynolds and Dante Cunningham as the show, and while there were a number of talented players around them, the team’s success was dependent on those two.

2016 was the 3 and D, a combination of arguably the greatest defense of the Jay Wright era and amazingly hot shooting. It will of course be remembered forever as well by the greatest shot in basketball history.

2018 was THE greatest assembly of talent in program history. Not saying there aren’t other teams that were close, but this team in my opinion is the best Villanova ever had.

2022 has surely been a bit of an up and down season. But one thing no one has ever questioned is the heart of this team. This is the toughest, most strong willed team of the Jay Wright era. And that fact alone should give fans optimism that if any team can overcome injuries, setbacks, and hardships, this is the group to do it.

Villanova vs Kansas

In the few seconds the talking heads take a quick break from talking about Coach K to mention the other game happening this weekend, get ready for this stat:

“Every time Villanova and Kansas face off in the tournament the winner goes on to claim the National Championship!”

Yes, it’s true, but the NCAA isn’t the only time these team face each other. All time Villanova is 5-4 against Kansas. But a little more applicable to this matchup, Jay Wright is 5-2 against Bill Self. While both coaches have won on their home courts, Jay is up 3-1 on neutral courts. Their most recent matchup was in the 2020 season where Kansas would have been the #1 overall seed. Villanova hosted Kansas at the Wells Fargo Center in December of that season and won 56-55. Key to note, starters in that game included Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, Ochai Agbaji, and David McCormack.

