State of the Nova Nation: Final Four, Justin Moore and Changing the Narrative

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat revel in the excitement of Villanova’s Final Four appearance! The duo recap Villanova’s gutsy wins over Michigan and Houston by talking about Jermaine Samuels’ excellence, Collin Gillespie’s clutch factor and Caleb Daniels’ strong defensive effort. Then, they spend time talking about how Justin Moore’s season-ending Achilles injury affects the ceiling of this team. Lastly, the duo recap the last week of CBB action by asking the important question, which storyline was more compelling: Duke vs UNC in the Final Four in Coach K’s last season, or 15-seed St. Peter’s advancing to the Final Four? This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

