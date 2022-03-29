The Sun’s Arizin: Another Historic Season For Villanova Basketball

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation. Another trip to the Final Four has made this another truly special season for the Villanova Wildcats. But the final result isn’t the only thing that makes it remarkable, it’s all of the little things along the way. Today, we’re recapping some of the records and achievements that have made this such a great season for Villanova and its fans.

Final Four Royalty

Villanova has now been to three Final Fours over the past six NCAA Tournaments. First off, three Final Fours alone is tough. Only 35 teams have reached three final fours in their entire existence, let alone half a decade. While there are more than a handful of teams that have achieved this, it’s been far more elusive in the modern era. Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only North Carolina, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, UNLV, and now Villanova have accomplished that level of consistency.

Free Throw Kings

Jay has said many times this week that he wishes he could stop talking about this because he doesn’t want to effect the mental aspect of it. But the mental aspect of free throws is something that this team works on, and it’s a reason why they’re on the verge of breaking the NCAA Record for free throw percentage in a season.

The Wildcats have now built a BIG cushion for this record after going 25 for 27 from the line in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. Basically, that means Villanova has built up a 6 miss cushion that would allow them to still get the season record. Additionally, for about every 5 made free throws they earn another potential miss.

Bottom line, Villanova would have to miss at least 7 free throws in their next game to worry about not breaking this record.

Villanova’s Iron Men

Collin Gillespie will likely go down as the player with the most games ever in a Villanova uniform. I’m not referencing the fact that he has the record now at 155 (and counting), but due to the extra season with COVID it’s unlikely any other player will surpass that mark. But Collin’s not the only one that has been on that journey.

Jermaine Samuels currently sits in second place at 152 (and counting). While he’ll always sit behind Gillespie and this possibly untouchable number, he’s just as much a part of the accomplishment. As is the player who sits at 111 games (and counting), Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree. While his playing career was derailed by injury, he’s never stopped being a teammate, a classmate, and a vocal leader for Villanova.

Together, these three have taken Villanova from the highest of highs in 2018 all the way back to the Final Four five years later. What they’ve accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. Gillespie will be the one remembered for the record, but every member of this class is just as deserving.

