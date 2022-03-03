State of the Nova Nation: Friars Fall Again, Caleb Daniels’ Rise and Your Questions

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat discuss Villanova’s clean sweep over Providence after beating the Friars at the Finn on Tuesday night. They talk PC’s momentum, Caleb Daniels’ impressive all-around performance and ‘Nova’s continued free-throw shooting prowess. Then, the duo preview Villanova’s last regular season game of the season at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday against Butler. Finally, Emma and Pat take a look at the weekend action around the Big East and answer a full mailbag of questions from our listeners! This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @ SoNNpod.com

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.