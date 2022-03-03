The Sun’s Arizin: Big East Tournament Update

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! In case you weren’t following along with all the other teams in the Big East last night, just go ahead and throw whatever you thought the Big East seedings were going to be out the window. Except for Georgetown... you know exactly what happened with Georgetown.

Three big results last night set up what should be an exciting final Saturday in the Big East:

Creighton upset UConn

St. John’s won the 7-seed faceoff with Xavier

DePaul says not so fast Marquette

So, with that said, here’s a breakdown of who could end up in what seeds and what it means for Villanova.

The Villanova Region

Since Providence and Villanova are locked into the #1 and #2 seeds, let’s start by looking at those sides of the bracket.

7 v 10: We’ll start with the 7v10 matchup, the winner of which will be Nova’s Thursday night opponent. St. John’s is now locked into the 7 seed thanks to tie breakers and a win over a floundering Xavier team. For the 10 seed, that will likely be DePaul. However, there’s still a chance that if the Blue Demons pull an upset over UConn Saturday while Nova takes care of Butler, it could be the Bulldogs that slip to #10.

3 Seed: Where things get really interesting is the 3 Seed. Creighton’s upset of UConn puts them in the drivers seat to take the this spot and send UConn to the Providence half of the bracket with either a Creighton win over Seton Hall or a UConn loss to DePaul. UConn still gets the 3 seed if they win and Creighton loses.

6v11: The lock here is Georgetown, but that doesn’t mean the Hoyas aren’t playing for something on Saturday. Georgetown will have its last chance to win a game in the regular season when they play at Xavier, who’s lost 7 of their last 8, including 5 straight. The 6 seed will come down to Marquette and Seton Hall. Marquette holds the tie breaker here, so the only way Seton Hall gets the 5 seed is by beating Creighton and Marquette losing to St. John’s.

The Providence Region

Providence and Xavier are the only locks on this side of the bracket. Providence isn’t playing this weekend and Xavier hasn’t shown up in weeks, so enough about them.

The rest of the seeding is basically the inverse of what we covered above:

UConn is now your likely 4 Seed but it could be Creighton

Marquette is your likely 5 Seed but it could be Seton Hall

Xavier will play either Butler or DePaul in the 8v9 game

If you want the full breakdown of all the possibilities, Matt Hackman has you covered:

Big East Tournament Seeding - The Final 32 Scenarios: pic.twitter.com/m17VlK2Pm3 — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 3, 2022

So, what do all those probabilities mean? Basically that the most likely bracket scenario looks like this:

Providence (100%) Villanova (100%) Creighton (55.3%) UConn (55.3%) Marquette (79.3%) Seton Hall (79.3%) St. John’s (100%) Xavier (100%) Butler (85.9%) DePaul (85.9%) Georgetown (100%)

Then again, when’s the last time this conference was predictable?

In other news...

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Veterans put Villanova in position for a tournament run | The Inquirer

Younger players such as Jordan Longino have seen good minutes for the Wildcats. But they will be a 2 or 3 seed because of their experienced players.

Caleb Daniels helps No. 11 Villanova top No. 9 Providence 76-74

If the shot-for-shot battle down the stretch between Providence and Villanova was a sneak peek of what’s ahead in March, Madison Square Garden may be in for quite a show.

Big East Tournament 2022: Seton Hall in the mix for 1st-round bye; Providence, Villanova are top seeds | nj.com

Seton Hall is currently the No. 6 seed in the Big East Tournament and would face No. 11 Georgetown at 9:30 p.m. ET on March 9. The winner would get No. 3 UConn.

How Far Will Providence And Villanova Go? | SportsGrid

Scott Ferrall and Michael Decourcy talk NCAAM basketball and how far the Providence Friars and Villanova Wildcats can go in the NCAA Tournament.

Nick Sirianni is the Panderer General | Crossing Broad

Nick Sirianni says Eagles brought a basketball hoop to NFL combine with Villanova on it, because he has become a fan of their program, and he has some prospects have a free-throw shooting contest with him to find out more about them and see their competitiveness.

RECAP: #11 Villanova defeats #9 Providence, 76-74; Wildcats sweep Friars | Big East Coast Bias

A thrilling finish down the stretch gives Villanova the season sweep over Providence

Dick Vitale makes his player and coach of the year picks in college basketball's top 10 conferences | ESPN

As conference tournament play ramps up this week, Dickie V identifies his superlatives in each of college basketball's top 10 leagues.

NBA Wildcats

Josh Hart Is 'Willing To Sell My Soul' To Buy Chelsea FC With Larry Nance After Roman Abramovich Announced He's Selling The Club | Uproxx

The NBA's two biggest Chelsea supporters want to join forces to get an ownership stake in the team.

Jalen Brunson wants to coach after his playing career | The Smoking Cuban

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has an interest in coaching when his playing career is over, and he is learning from Jason Kidd and his staff.

Meet 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Todd Summers, TE, Villanova | Draft Diamonds

Villanova tight end Todd Summers is a sleeper prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. The big and physical tight end is a prototypical pass catcher

Villanova Athletics

Curnal Scores Career High Five Goals in Villanova's 16-12 Loss to St. Joe's | Villanova University

Philadelphia, Pa. - The Villanova Wildcats were defeated by the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Wednesday evening 16-12. This was the 25th all-time matchup between the schools,

Villanova to be represented at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. – For the first time since 2013, Villanova will be represented at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships with Kelly Montesi being named

Four Spring Games Highlight Wildcats' Preparation for the Fall | Villanova University

Spring schedule to challenge Wildcats

Jones and Henry Homer in 7-3 Loss to North Carolina | Villanova University

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—Junior catcher Ally Jones (Brielle, N.J.) hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning for the first run of the game and senior designated

Villanova and Penn State Crack Top Ten NCAA Basketball Mascots List | Play Pennsylvania

Villanova's Will D. Cat and the Penn State Nittany Lion are among our Top Ten college basketball mascots. Who else makes the cut?