State of the Nova Nation: Final Four, Kansas Mega Preview with Allan Ray

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat welcome on special guest and Villanova legend Allan Ray to preview Villanova’s Final Four match-up against 1 Kansas on Saturday. First, the duo break down Kansas’ resume along with their key players. Then, Emma, Pat and Allan (00:39) discuss Kansas’ weaknesses at the center position, Justin Moore’s injury impact on both sides of the ball, Remy Martin and Ochai Agbaji’s offensive prowess, and Villanova’s bench rotation. Lastly, Emma and Pat answer a full mailbag of listener questions and give their predictions for the game. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.