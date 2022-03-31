Villanova vs. Kansas: How to watch the Final Four Game on TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova and Kansas will meet in the Caesar’s Superdome on Saturday in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Although the two schools are not historical rivals, this weekend’s National Semifinal matchup will be the fifth meeting between the two schools since the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Across that span, ‘Nova knocked off the Jayhawks in the 2016 Regional Final and in the 2018 Final Four en route to the Wildcats’ two most recent National Championships.

The two schools then played a home & home in the 2019 and 2020 with each home team winning... including Villanova knocking off the then #1 Jayhawks at the Wells Fargo Center in December 2019.

Tipoff for the game is set for 6:09p ET from New Orleans and will be broadcast on TBS [watch on Paramount+]. Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill will be on the call. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines.

DraftKings has Kansas as a 4.5 point favorite.

Duke and North Carolina will play in the second game; DraftKings has Duke as a 4-point favorite.