2022 Final Four: Villanova meets the press

The 2022 South Region Champions Villanova Wildcats met with the media on Thursday morning as a part of the Final Four media rounds.

In a rare move, seven Wildcats met with the media as a testament to the team’s mentality. However, senior guard Caleb Daniels spoke frequently as the national media liked the story of the hometown boy returning to the Crescent City for a shot at a National Championship. The New Orleans native opened the presser with the comment, “It’s definitely, honestly, a true blessing and honor to be part of this, to have the Final Four here.”

[Read the transcript provided by ASAP Sports]

Following the players, head coach Jay Wright took to the panel and answered questions about being back in the Final Four, plans for Kansas, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree & Maalik Wayns, and how important guard play is for ‘Nova. Read the full transcript here.

Villanova tips off against Kansas on Saturday at 6:09p ET and will be broadcast on TBS. DraftKings has Kansas as a 4.5 point favorite.

Duke and North Carolina will play in the second National Semifinal; DraftKings has Duke as a 4-point favorite.