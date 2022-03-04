The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Women’s Basketball Takes Top Big East Honors

Happy Friday Nova Nation! They say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Well the Villanova Women did just that this year. Not only did they take down top seeded UConn on the road already, but now they’ve swept the top awards the Big East has to offer.

Denise Dillon: Big East Coach of the Year

In just her second year at the helm of the program, former player Denise Dillon appears to be the perfect hire to replace the legend that is Harry Perretta. After being the most successful coach in Drexel history, she’s already on her way to catching up to her former boss and mentor with her own legend status on the Main Line.

Villanova was picked to finish fifth overall in the Big East per the Coaches Preseason Poll. Instead, Dillon’s Wildcats smashed expectations. Not only did they earn the #2 seed in the Big East Tournament on the strength of a 13-1 finish to the season, but they’re also now locks to hear their names called on Selection Monday. Can’t wait to see how far they go this post-season.

Congratulations to @DeniseDillon - An inspirational leader for @novawbb , a tremendous representative of @VillanovaU and a very well-deserved honor . pic.twitter.com/kkaTp6Yd3J — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) March 3, 2022

Maddy Siegrist: Big East Player of the Year

Villanova’s star player isn’t just one of the best players on this Villanova team. She may be the best player on ANY Villanova team. This season she earned Big East Player of the Year in part on the strength of setting a new single season scoring record for the conference at 27.9 PPG, and she’s not done yet.

Siegrist currently sits at #3 All-Time in Points for the Wildcats with 1,714, and she still has another year at Nova to go after Shelly Pennefather’s All-Time school scoring record at 2,408. If she keeps playing at this elite level, she’s going to get there in a hurry.

Lior Garzon: Big East Most Improved Player

In just her Sophomore season, Garzon is already viewed as one of the rising stars in the Big East. This season she’s been Villanova’s second leading scorer (13.9 PPG) and third best rebounder (4.2 RPG). The Israel native also leads the team in 3pt shots made this season, making her a terrific running mate alongside Siegrist. Not only did she earn the Most Improved honor, but she was also named to the All-Big East 2nd Team.

Lucy Olsen: Big East All-Rookie Team

It’s already a statement when you can step up to the college level and start all 28 games at the point guard position as a True Freshman. It’s even more impressive to be named to the all conference team when you do it. Olsen is second on the team in assists, and holds the team’s best assist to turnover ratio, making her the perfect distributor on a team full of weapons.

In other news...

Villanova vs Butler

No. 11 Villanova vies to finish strong vs. Butler | Sportsnaut

Villanova will look to conclude its regular-season schedule on a high note Saturday afternoon when it faces host Butler in Indianapolis.

Jair Bolden's Butler basketball career ends, he turns to help others | Indy Star

“The reason I’m here is to help others,” Jair Bolden says. “That’s something I’ve learned since I was 18."

Villanova Men’s Basketball

How Villanova's Collin Gillespie Evolved Into the Best Point Guard in College Basketball | Stadium

Jay Wright recalls the conversation vividly. It transpired in the hotel lobby of the Hilton during the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis, just weeks after a second-round blowout loss at the hands of Purdue. This was a program that had cut down the nets two of the previous three years, but a No. 6 seed and a first-weekend exit didn’t meet Villanova standards.

Villanova's Game With Temple Will Not Be Made Up | Villanova University

Big Five contest will not be made up

B/R CBB Community: Who Will Be the Greatest Active Coach Once Coach K Retires? | Bleacher Report

You might have heard that this will be Mike Krzyzewski 's final season as the head coach of the Duke men's basketball program...

Future Wildcats

Five-Star Wing Officially Visiting Tennessee | Rocky Top Insider

Five-star wing Justin Edwards is officially visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee's regular season finale against No. 14 Arkansas.

NBA Wildcats

Phoenix Suns: Mikal Bridges & Deandre Ayton gave us a pregame concert | For The Win

Bridges and Ayton were turning up to NBA Youngboy before the Suns' game against the Trail Blazers and it looked like a blast.

Villanova Women’s Basketball

Villanova sweeps top Big East women’s player, coach honors | AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova swept the Big East’s top honors on Thursday, with Maddy Siegrist selected women’s basketball player of the year and Denise Dillon chosen the league’s coach of the year.

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and Denise Dillon took home hardware at Big East awards | The Inquirer

The Wildcats were well represented in the Big East awards, as in addition to Siegrist and Dillon, sophomore Lior Garzon and freshman Lucy Olsen were recognized.

MADDY SIEGRIST NAMED BIG EAST PLAYER OF THE YEAR | Villanova University

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference today announced the 2021-22 women’s basketball major award winners and All-Conference teams. Villanova had four individuals honored

Villanova Athletics

MLAX: Hofstra Faces First Road Test Against Villanova | Hofstra University Athletics

Hempstead, NY - After a month of games from inside James M. Shuart Stadium, Hofstra will venture off Long Island for its first road contest of the 2022 season this

Wildcats head to Atlanta for weekend series with Panthers | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.-The Villanova Wildcats continue their 10-game road trip with a weekend series in Fulton County to take on Georgia State. The first pitch for game

Klopfer and Brogan earn singles wins in 5-2 loss to Belmont | Villanova University

NASHVILLE, TN.-In their second match of the week in the music city, the Wildcats were unable to find the right tune in a 5-2 loss to the Belmont Bruins. With the

Women’s Track and Field Finishes Second at Big East Championship | The Villanovan

Over the weekend, Villanova’s women’s track and field team returned home with a second place finish and 11 medals from the Big East Conference Championships, an event the Wildcats have been preparing for all indoor season. “From the first meet on, we are always pointing to be at our best around conference time,” head coach...

Men’s Track and Field Places Third at Big East Championship | The Villanovan

Junior Sean Dolan said he had his eyes set on the Villanova school record in the mile run. While he did not set the mile record this weekend, he did break a long standing record in Villanova indoor track history at the Big East Championships in Chicago. Dolan ran a 1:47.53 in the 800 meter...