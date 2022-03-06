2021-22 All-Big East teams revealed: Gillespie, Moore honored

The Big East Conference announced its all-conference selections on Sunday -- two upperclassmen Wildcats got a nod.

Collin Gillespie made All-Big East first team for the second consecutive year and made an appearance in the all-conference selection for the third year in a row; he was given second-team honors in 2020. Gillespie, who is also a top 5 finalist for the Bob Cousy award, was not a surprising addition to this year’s selections.

Gillespie did not disappoint in his fifth year under Jay Wright, his 16.3 points and 3.1 assists on the year, both leading the team. He also exited the season with a new career-high 31 points in Villanova’s first of two victories over Providence, proving once again that he only gets better with age.

Besides the numbers, the maturity and experience he’s gained over his long tenure in the program were on full display this season as well. On a team with limited depth this season, his ability to control the floor with his leadership held everyone together through many critical moments throughout the season.

But Gillespie isn’t alone: Justin Moore made All-Big East second team - it is Moore’s debut appearance in an all-conference selection.

With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gone, everyone knew Moore was going to be asked more of on both ends of the court. He delivered and then some, 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds a game to show for it.

In what has been a particularly good year for the Big East, Moore’s status in the conference continues to rise every year, his NBA draft stock along with it.

ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM

R.J. Cole, Connecticut, G, Gr., 6-1, 185, Union, N.J.

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, F, So., 6-9, 240, Bamako, Mali

Justin Lewis, Marquette, F, So., 6-7, 245, Baltimore, Md.

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, G-F, Jr., 6-8, 215, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall, G-F, 6-6, 210, Baldwin, N.Y.

*Collin Gillespie, Villanova, G, Gr., 6-3, 195, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

ALL-BIG EAST SECOND TEAM

Ryan Hawkins, Creighton, F, Sr., 6-7, 222, Atlantic, Iowa

Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul, G, Sr., 6-4, 180, Chicago, Ill.

Jared Bynum, Providence, G, R-Jr., 5-10, 180, Largo, Md.

Nate Watson, Providence, F, Gr., 6-10, 260, Portsmouth, Va.

Justin Moore, Villanova, G, Jr., 6-4, 210, Ft. Washington, Md.

ALL-BIG EAST HONORABLE MENTION

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, C, So., 7-0, 256, St. Louis, Mo.

Darryl Morsell, Marquette, G, Gr., 6-5, 205, Baltimore, Md.

Posh Alexander, St. John’s, G, So., 6-0, 200, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jack Nunge, Xavier, C, Jr., 7-0, 245, Newburgh, Ind.

BIG EAST ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, G, 6-5, 175, Gaithersburg, Md.

Trey Alexander, Creighton, G, 6-4, 185, Oklahoma City, Okla.

*Ryan Nembhard, Creighton, G, 6-0, 167, Aurora, Ont.

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, F, 6-7, 220, Glendale, Ariz.

*Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown, G, 6-5, 210, Temple Hills, Md.

*Kam Jones, Marquette, G, 6-4, 185, Cordova, Tenn.

*Denotes unanimous selection