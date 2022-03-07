The Sun’s Arizin: Big East Tournament Roundup

Happy Monday Nova Nation! It’s the second best week of the year behind the start of the NCAA Tournament: Championship Week. It’s the perfect primer for the big dance, with tons of games that have huge implications to kick off the post season. For Villanova fans, we’re treated to having both of our teams now in position to make the NCAA Tournament, although they’ve come to that point in two very different ways.

The Villanova Women’s Basketball team was very much on the bubble heading into the Big East Tournament, needing a run to solidify their status as “IN”. Well they’ve done just that, entering as the 2 seed and beating St. John’s and Seton Hall over the weekend to setup a rematch with 1 seed UConn.

UConn is already at an advantage, as they’re basically the home team for the tournament played at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. However, Villanova comes into the game with the mental advantage of being the only Big East team to beat UConn in the regular season. Oh, and they did it in Connecticut.

Villanova will look to win its 4th Big East Tournament Championship on Monday night at 8:00PM on FS1. This would be their first since 2003, and of course their first under new head coach Denise Dillon. Best of luck!!!

Meanwhile, Villanova Men’s Basketball has secured the 2 Seed in their tournament, the top seed in what we’ll affectionately call the “East Region”. With the exception of DePaul on Villanova’s side of the bracket, all of the other Mid-West teams in the Big East ended up on Creighton’s side of the bracket.

For Villanova, that sets up a Thursday night game against the winner of St. John’s and DePaul from Wednesday. Should they win, they’ll advance to face the winner of UConn and Seton Hall/Georgetown. And waiting for them in the finals, should they advance, would likely be Providence, Marquette, or Creighton.

Lastly, this is also award season for the Big East. They already announced their First, Second, Honorary, and All-Rookie teams. Other awards like Defensive POY, Sixth Man, Most Improved, and Sportsmanship will be announced today. Finally, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Scholar Athlete will all be named Wednesday. Player and Rookie of the year will come from the Big East First Team and Rookie Team respectively.

Should be a fun week, get excited Nova Nation!

In other news...

