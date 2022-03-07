Villanova moves up to #8 in the newest AP Poll

Villanova has moved up three spots to #8 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. Last week, the Wildcats tallied two victories including a win over previously 9th ranked Providence and a win over Butler in Indianapolis to close out the 2021-22 regular season.
Gonzaga remains the #1 school in the country as the Bulldogs collected 52 of 61 first-place votes. Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, and Kentucky round out the Top 5. Kansas and Duke are also ahead of Villanova in the newest poll.
Colorado State and North Carolina- who ruined Coach K’s last home game- are the newest entries to the Top 25. Ohio State and Alabama dropped out.
The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #11 and UConn at #20. Seton Hall is receiving votes.
Villanova next plays on Thursday at 7p ET when they play the winner of the 7/10 game between St. John’s and DePaul. That game will be on FS1.
March 7, 2022 AP Poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|1
|Gonzaga (52)
|24-3
|1514
|2
|Arizona (6)
|28-3
|1435
|3
|Baylor (3)
|26-5
|1402
|4
|Auburn
|27-4
|1331
|5
|Kentucky
|25-6
|1306
|6
|Kansas
|25-6
|1170
|7
|Duke
|26-5
|1100
|8
|Villanova
|23-7
|1096
|9
|Tennessee
|23-7
|967
|Purdue
|25-6
|967
|11
|Providence
|24-4
|951
|12
|Wisconsin
|24-6
|857
|13
|UCLA
|23-6
|737
|14
|Texas Tech
|23-8
|730
|15
|Arkansas
|24-7
|687
|16
|Illinois
|22-8
|612
|17
|Saint Mary's
|24-6
|506
|18
|Houston
|26-5
|502
|19
|Murray State
|30-2
|424
|20
|UConn
|22-8
|370
|21
|USC
|25-6
|279
|22
|Texas
|21-10
|216
|23
|Colorado State
|24-4
|194
|24
|Iowa
|22-9
|189
|25
|North Carolina
|23-8
|56
