Villanova moves up to #8 in the newest AP Poll

Villanova has moved up three spots to #8 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. Last week, the Wildcats tallied two victories including a win over previously 9th ranked Providence and a win over Butler in Indianapolis to close out the 2021-22 regular season.

Gonzaga remains the #1 school in the country as the Bulldogs collected 52 of 61 first-place votes. Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, and Kentucky round out the Top 5. Kansas and Duke are also ahead of Villanova in the newest poll.

Colorado State and North Carolina- who ruined Coach K’s last home game- are the newest entries to the Top 25. Ohio State and Alabama dropped out.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #11 and UConn at #20. Seton Hall is receiving votes.

Villanova next plays on Thursday at 7p ET when they play the winner of the 7/10 game between St. John’s and DePaul. That game will be on FS1.