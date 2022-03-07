 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Villanova moves up to #8 in the newest AP Poll

‘Cats finish the regular season in the Top 10. Gonzaga remains the top dog.

By Mike J.
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 05 Villanova at Butler Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Villanova has moved up three spots to #8 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. Last week, the Wildcats tallied two victories including a win over previously 9th ranked Providence and a win over Butler in Indianapolis to close out the 2021-22 regular season.

Gonzaga remains the #1 school in the country as the Bulldogs collected 52 of 61 first-place votes. Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, and Kentucky round out the Top 5. Kansas and Duke are also ahead of Villanova in the newest poll.

Colorado State and North Carolina- who ruined Coach K’s last home game- are the newest entries to the Top 25. Ohio State and Alabama dropped out.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #11 and UConn at #20. Seton Hall is receiving votes.

Villanova next plays on Thursday at 7p ET when they play the winner of the 7/10 game between St. John’s and DePaul. That game will be on FS1.

March 7, 2022 AP Poll

Rank School Record Points
Rank School Record Points
1 Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1514
2 Arizona (6) 28-3 1435
3 Baylor (3) 26-5 1402
4 Auburn 27-4 1331
5 Kentucky 25-6 1306
6 Kansas 25-6 1170
7 Duke 26-5 1100
8 Villanova 23-7 1096
9 Tennessee 23-7 967
Purdue 25-6 967
11 Providence 24-4 951
12 Wisconsin 24-6 857
13 UCLA 23-6 737
14 Texas Tech 23-8 730
15 Arkansas 24-7 687
16 Illinois 22-8 612
17 Saint Mary's 24-6 506
18 Houston 26-5 502
19 Murray State 30-2 424
20 UConn 22-8 370
21 USC 25-6 279
22 Texas 21-10 216
23 Colorado State 24-4 194
24 Iowa 22-9 189
25 North Carolina 23-8 56
Others receiving votes: Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Longwood 1, Davidson 1

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...