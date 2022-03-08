State of the Nova Nation: 2022 Big East Tournament Preview

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat give you a full preview of the 2022 Big East Tournament starting with the games on Wednesday. The duo discuss the teams most likely to make noise, which top seeds are the most dangerous, and what ‘Nova can expect in its potential match-ups. Then, they answer a full mailbag of questions from listeners! This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.