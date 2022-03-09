The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball Podcasts

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! In case you’ve been living under a rock, today’s the start of the Big East Tournament. Oh, you have been living under a rock? Well in that case we need to get you up to speed quick. If you want everything you’re going to need to know about Villanova and the general college basketball landscape quick, here are some recommendations for great listens!

Villanova Basketball Podcasts

The State Of The Nova Nation

VUHoops’ own Emma and Pat talk everything about Villanova Basketball. Full game analysis, statistical breakdowns, and insightful nuggets of info about your Wildcats. Plus, a mailbag!

The Full 40

Chris and Rob bring you weekly awards, hot takes abound, and a guest here and there to spice things up. If you’re more about the gut feel that the numbers, this is your podcast.

Blueblood On The Mainline

Former Wildcat star Curtis Sumpter brings on a weekly guest to talk Villanova Basketball. He’s tapped into the program, bringing a great mix of former players, current players, basketball experts, and staff to talk about their time with the program and what’s on the horizion for Villanova Basketball.

Talking Villanova Basketball with Jay Wright

The schedule for this one may be a bit all over the place, but the episodes are pure gold. Hosted by Jay Wright himself, he’s often talking to current or former Villanova players, or sometimes other basketball experts. He talks about the current state of the program, but also goes beyond basketball to learn about the people he brings on the show. Often times, he’s learning right along side us!

Other Great College Basketball Podcasts

This Week In The Big East

Kevin and John break down everything happening in the week that was in the Big East Conference. Segments usually include interviews with coaches, players, and basketball personalities, along side highlighting the major themes playing out across the conference.

Titus & Tate

My personal favorite of the national landscape shows, Titus and Tate talk about college basketball from the fans perspective. You know, if those fans were a former Ohio State walk-on and a UNC lifer. Funny, Witty, with just enough basketball knowledge sprinkled in so that you learn something too. A must listen.

CBS Eye on College Basketball

The closest thing you’re going to get to morning show radio in basketball podcast form. A lot of actual college basketball reporting mixed with a lot of actual nonsense. That said, probably the best source for staying up to date on the major national headlines.

Three Man Weave

Like your college basketball stories with a little more of a betting angle? Or maybe you’re looking for a podcast that will give just as much attention to the mid and low majors as it does the national powers. Then this is your podcast.

I know there’s tons more, so fee free to share some of your favorites in the comments below!

In other news...

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Big East Tournament 2022 storylines: Villanova is the favorite, coaching carousel candidates, winning without one-and-dones, more | nj.com

The Big East is disrespected because it's not on ESPN and doesn't produce one-and-dones, but its coaches don't care. The Big East Tournament begins Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

College Basketball: Jay Wright feeling good about Villanova as Big East tourney commences | Daily Local

Villanova is no stranger to playing in front of large crowds in hostile environments. The Wildcats have played in front of more than 17,000 fans at Creighton, over 15,000 at UConn, nearly 14,000 at UCLA and more than 12,000 at Marquette this season.

Big East Tournament

NCAA men's basketball Big East tournament betting preview: Villanova leads field | Sports Illustrated

Providence won the Big East regular-season championship but is the third betting option at SI Sportsbook behind Villanova and UConn.

2022 Big East Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, dates, updates, location, live stream for March Madness | CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know to follow 2022 Big East Tournament action throughout the event

NBA Wildcats

Ryan Arcidiacono deserves chance to play amidst New York Knicks point guard struggles | Daily Knicks

The New York Knicks continue to struggle at the point guard position and at this point in the season, there's no harm in playing Ryan Arcidiacono more.

Donte DiVincenzo on the work in progress that is the Sacramento Kings following last month's trades | abc10.com

Donte DiVincenzo on his Sacramento Kings working to overcome the struggles since last month's trades and looking to find success to close the season.

Former Wildcats

Former Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur announces his retirement | Cubbies Crib

The former member of the 2016 Chicago Cubs team announced his official retirement from baseball on Monday to further pursue his art career.

Jahvon Quinerly Partners With SLAM to Launch 'Grape Jellly' Jars | SLAM

One of the original members of Jelly Fam now has his very own jelly. We've partnered with Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly on the SLAM x BYJQ Grape Jellly.

Philadelphia Basketball

Legendary Philly basketball coach calls it a career after 1,144 wins | pennlive.com

Herb Magee led Thomas Jefferson University to 31 NCAA Tournaments, winning records over his final 24 seasons, 38 20-win seasons and the 1970 Division II national championship.

Villanova Athletics

Lacrosse Welcomes Villanova to McCarthy Stadium on Wednesday | La Salle University Athletics

PHILADELPHIA - Playing their third game in seven days, La Salle lacrosse will stay at McCarthy Stadium on Wednesday, March 9 when they host Big 5 rival Villanova

Women’s Soccer Announces Spring Schedule | Villanova University

Villanova, Pa.- Villanova women's soccer head coach Samar Azem and her staff have announced their spring schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will play six

Wildcats Outslug Lafayette in Home Opener, 11-4 | Villanova University

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA.- After travelling thousands of miles from coast to coast on an 18-day road trip, Villanova (2-9) showed no sign of fatigue in their home opener

Softball Adjusts Schedule For BIG EAST Opening Series Against Butler | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.—Ahead of the first home and BIG EAST games of the season this weekend Villanova has adjusted its schedule for a three-game series against Butler which

Villanova Set For Midweek Matchup Against La Salle | Villanova University

The Villanova women's lacrosse team will continue their road swing against La Salle on Wednesday. This will be the third of five straight away games for the Wildcats.

Golf Concludes Ross Collegiate In Ninth Place | Villanova University

Southern Pines, NC - After a windy first day of action, the Villanova Wildcats settled in on day two of the Ross Collegiate Classic and finished in ninth place.

Four Wildcats set to compete at CSCAA National Invitational Championship | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. – This week, four Villanova women's swimmers will make their way to the Beacon Health Aquatic Center in Elkhart, Ind. to compete at the College Swimming