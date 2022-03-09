Villanova’s Collin Gillespie named 2022 Big East Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Last year, Collin Gillespie shared the honor, but this season, in his return as a fifth-year senior, the Villanova co-captain stands alone as the Big East’s best.

Gillespie, the lone unanimous All-Big East first team selection, was named the Big East Player of the Year. He was also lauded for his success off the court, also earning the Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

The Big East announced the last of its individual accolades on Wednesday afternoon, before the start of the Big East Tournament.

Gillespie is the first player in Villanova history to earned Big East Player of the Year honors more than once in his career.

In 2021, he shared the honor in the conference’s first-ever three-way split with teammate Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Gillespie led the ‘Cats with 16.3 points and 3.1 assists per game. He also averaged 1.1 steals per game and shot 44.7% overall, and 43.1% from beyond the arc.

2022 Big East Conference individual awards

Big East Player of the Year: Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Big East Coach of the Year: Ed Cooley, Providence

Big East Freshman of the Year: Ryan Nembhard, Creighton

Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Big East Sixth Man Award: Jared Bynum, Providence

Big East Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Big East Sportsmanship Award: Donald Carey, Georgetown