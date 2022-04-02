 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Villanova vs. Kansas: Final Four Second Half Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

A trip to the National Championship is on the line...

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Semifinals-Villanova vs Kansas Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NCAA Final Four
NATIONAL SEMIFINAL
Saturday, April 2, 2022
6:09pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (30-7) vs.
Kansas Jayhawks (32-6)

KenPom: Villanova: 9 | Kansas: 4
Where: Superdome | New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: TBS
Odds by DraftKings: Kansas -4.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

SECOND HALF GAME CHAT

Villanova’s postseason continues in the National Semifinal against the Midwest’s #1 seed, Kansas Jayhawks. A trip to the National Championship is on the line.

>>>Watch on Paramount+

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...