Villanova vs. Kansas: Final Four Second Half Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

2022 NCAA Final Four
NATIONAL SEMIFINAL
Saturday, April 2, 2022
6:09pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (30-7) vs.
Kansas Jayhawks (32-6)
KenPom: Villanova: 9 | Kansas: 4
Where: Superdome | New Orleans, LA
TV/Streaming: TBS
Odds by DraftKings: Kansas -4.5
SECOND HALF GAME CHAT
Villanova’s postseason continues in the National Semifinal against the Midwest’s #1 seed, Kansas Jayhawks. A trip to the National Championship is on the line.
This is your game thread for discussion.
We'll have a recap up shortly after the game.
