Rapid Reactions: How Social Media reacted to the news of Jay Wright’s Retirement

The news of Villanova head coach Jay Wright’s retirement took many people by surprise. Here’s a recap from social media on how people close to the program reacted regarding the news that the Hall of Famer was stepping down from his spot leading the Wildcats and that former assistant, Kyle Neptune, would take the helm at ‘Nova.

From Jay...

Did Jay allude to this decision in New Orleans...?

“Hoops is in the house. I get to say it one last time.”



Damn.



Jay Wright low-key hinted to everyone at the Final Four that this was his final season. What a sneaky Easter Egg this was after losing to Kansas. Wow.



Catch via @redditCBB, hat-tip @bubbaprog for the vid assist. pic.twitter.com/1vFoBRcHls — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 21, 2022

Former Players

JW the goat!!!!! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 20, 2022

JW really is Villanova… — Ryan Arcidiacono (@RyArch15) April 20, 2022

Jay Wright going down as one of the best college coaches ever — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 21, 2022

Gonna miss seeing this guy on the sidelines.

Congrats on a GREAT career at Nova. pic.twitter.com/eJopsRu4YW — ️RAY (@ARayfor3) April 21, 2022

Shoutout to Jay Wright the goat let’s see if he pull a Tom Brady ‼️ — Kris Jenkins (@Smoove2you_) April 21, 2022

Everyone stay calm. Only thing that’s changing is the name of the head coach. The culture can never die. — CHEF (@DanielOchefu32) April 20, 2022

Thank you, Coach ✌ pic.twitter.com/FvsBnqTypf — Darryl Nasir Reynolds (@dreythedirector) April 21, 2022

Jay Wright stepping down is just as big as Coach K stepping down at Duke? True or False? — Dylan Ennis (@canadiankidDJE) April 20, 2022

Support for Coach Nep

Ohhhhhhh thats tough !!! @kyleneptune WELL DESERVED — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) April 20, 2022

Very tuff Nep! Bring the suits back pls! — CHEF (@DanielOchefu32) April 20, 2022

My man @kyleneptune Happy for you! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 20, 2022

Good Banter

Really thought you’d be the next head coach — CHEF (@DanielOchefu32) April 20, 2022

From the College Basketball Community

ALL I can say is college basketball just lost one of the BEST not just as a COACH but as someone that YOU really want mentoring young ppl in Hall of Fame JAY WRIGHT @VUCoachJWright @NovaMBB . May he be blessed with gr8 HEALTH - HAPPINESS in chasing new Dreams. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 21, 2022

Former @UNC_Basketball coach Roy Williams told me tonight: "I love @NovaMBB Jay Wright. Admired him a great deal. One of the true giants in our game. I do believe Jay did everything with first class and integrity. He was a great ambassador for his university and our profession.'' — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 21, 2022

News of @NovaMBB Jay Wright's retirement spreading in the sport. @KUHoops coach @CoachBillSelf told me tonight: "Jay Wright is as good a coach our sport has. All his peers admire and respect how his teams play, compete and how he conducts and runs his program. He's total class.'' — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 21, 2022