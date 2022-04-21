The Sun’s Arizin: Jay Wright Retires

Monday’s announcement that Villanova head coach Jay Wright was stepping down immediately and being replaced by former assistant Kyle Neptune was a complete shocker to many.

Here are some of the big articles and how big media covered the news and reacted to it...

Jay Wright’s Retirement

A message from Coach Wright… pic.twitter.com/fuV0B3lQsX — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) April 21, 2022

Two-time national champion leaves Wildcats after 21 seasons | CBSSports.com

Wright led the Wildcats to their greatest successes over more than two decades at the helm

Jay Wright retirement leaves Villanova basketball, NCAA with void | Sports Illustrated

The Wildcats’ coach’s abrupt retirement shocked many, but it’s understandable after a grind of a season to end a brilliant career.

Jay Bilas, “Jay Wright is one of the true icons of college basketball and one of the true good guys in the game...”

Villlanova's Jay Wright becomes latest men's basketball icon to call it a career | NCAA.com

Villanova coach Jay Wright has become the latest men's basketball icon to retire in the last couple of years.

WRIGHT TO RETIRE AS HEAD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH; WILL TRANSITION TO NEW ROLE AT VILLANOVA; NEPTUNE NAMED WILLIAM B. FINNERAN ENDOWED HEAD COACH | Villanova University

William B. Finneran Endowed Head Men's Basketball Coach Jay Wright will be retiring from his position to begin a new chapter in his career at the

Jay Wright officially announces retirement as Villanova head coach | Sports Illustrated

The veteran coach walks away with four Final Fours and two national championships.

Jay Wright created the best culture in basketball, and the game still needs him | ESPN

Jay Bilas on why the entire basketball community owes Jay Wright a major debt of gratitude.

Jay Wright’s decision to retire is as unsettling as it is surprising | The Athletic

Wright looked ready to become the face of college basketball. Instead, he exits amid a pressure-packed time for coaches in the sport.

Jay Wright resigns as Villanova coach, Kyle Neptune takes over | NBC Sports

Jay Wright, the Villanova basketball coach who led the Wildcats to two national championships and four Final Fours, stunned college basketball with his resignation Wednesday night.

Jay Wright has enough and has done enough as he gracefully retires from college hoops stage | Sporting News

Villanova's Hall of Fame coach brings down the curtain on an amazing career.

Kyle Neptune Steps Down as Fordham Head Men’s Basketball Coach | Fordham University Athletics

Kyle Neptune, Fordham University head men's basketball coach, announced that he is stepping down effective immediately to become head men's basketball coach at Villanova

Jay Wright resigns as Villanova men’s basketball coach | New York Daily News

Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova.

Villanova's Jay Wright retiring as coach; Fordham's Kyle Neptune taking over | ESPN

Villanova coach Jay Wright is retiring after 21 seasons with the program. Fordham's Kyle Neptune will take over as head coach.

What to make of Jay Wright's shocking retirement and what's next for Villanova basketball | ESPN

Jay Wright departs Villanova with two national championships and a rock-solid reputation within the game of college basketball.

CBS Eye on College Basketball podcast w/ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander...

