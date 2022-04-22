State of the Nova Nation: Jay Wright Retires

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Emma and Pat are joined by Chris and Eugene for an emergency episode to react to the stunning retirement by Jay Wright earlier this week. The group shares their experience with learning the news before expanding on what may have gone into coach’s decision to retire. The discussion then shifts to defining Wright’s legacy at Villanova and what his exit means for the near future of the program. The episode ends with the team’s thoughts on Nova’s hire of former assistant Kyle Neptune, his road back to the Mainline and what expectations may be in year one.

