Recruits Cam Whitmore and Mark Armstrong, reaffirm Villanova Commitment.

New head coach, Kyle Neptune, got another lift for his inaugural season at the helm at Villanova. 5-Star recruit, Cam Whitmore, a 6’7” wing reaffirmed his commitment to play on the Main Line via his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

And @_camwhitmore_ confirms his commitment to Villanova via his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/6UWPnLIz2r — VU Hoops (@VUhoops) April 26, 2022

Whitmore committed in October, picking the ‘Cats over North Carolina and Illinois. He told VU Hoops that after visiting ‘Nova, “It just felt like family, and it was a family type of atmosphere,” a quality that Jay Wright felt comfortable leaving in the hands of Neptune.

The Severn, MD native finished quite high in the final Class of 2022 Recruiting Rankings; Rivals has him at #9, 247 at #22, and ESPN at #21.

In March, the Archbishop Spalding senior tallied a team high 19 points for the East Squad in the Mc Donald’s All-American game. He also recorded a team-high 19 points for Team USA in the NIKE Hoops Summit as he went 7 for 8 from the field including two-of-three from behind the arc.

Mark Armstrong, a four-star guard from St. Peter’s in New Jersey also re-confirmed his commitment to ‘Nova over the weekend.

The third member of Villanova’s 2022 Recruiting Class, Brendan Hausen, is re-visiting the school, presumably to talk with Neptune, on Tuesday.