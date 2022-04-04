Villanova’s Collin Gillespie wins Bob Cousy Award for Nation’s Top Point Guard

Amid the Final Four festivities over the weekend was the announcement that Villanova senior Collin Gillespie has been named the winner of the Bob Cousy Award given to the country’s top collegiate point guard. He was a finalist for the 2021 Award.

Gillespie averaged 15.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 2022 while shooting 43.4% from the field (including 41.5% from behind the arc) as he led the Wildcats to the schools third Final Four in six tournaments. He was also named BIG EAST Player of the Year and Third Team AP All-American.

The ‘Nova Super Senior will finish his illustrious career on the Main Line with 1,858 career points (12th all-time) and 482 assists (tied for #8 with Scottie Reynolds).

He is the second Villanovan to win the award since Jameer Nelson claimed the inaugural trophy in 2004; Jalen Brunson also won the award in 2018. Saddiq Bey, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart also won national awards when they won the Julius Irving Small Forward Awards in 2020, 2018, and 2017 respectively.