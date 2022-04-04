 clock menu more-arrow no yes

North Carolina vs. Kansas: National Championship Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

A champion will be crowned

By Mike J.
new

NCAA Basketball: Final Four-National Championship-Kansas vs North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NCAA Championship
Monday, April 4, 2022
6:20pm ET

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) vs.
Kansas Jayhawks (33-6)

Where: Superdome | New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: TBS
Odds by DraftKings: Kansas -4
The college basketball season comes to a conclusion on Monday night as North Carolina and Kansas face off in the National Championship.

>>>Watch on Paramount+

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

