North Carolina vs. Kansas: National Championship Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

2022 NCAA Championship

Monday, April 4, 2022 6:20pm ET

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) vs.

Kansas Jayhawks (33-6)



Where: Superdome | New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: TBS Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Kansas -4 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) vs.Kansas Jayhawks (33-6)

The college basketball season comes to a conclusion on Monday night as North Carolina and Kansas face off in the National Championship.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.