State of the Nova Nation: End the Road for Villanova and End of an Era

Kansas’ talented offense is too much to handle for a Justin Moore-less Villanova team.

By Emma Houghton
The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat recap Villanova’s final game of the season against Kansas, 81-65. The duo break down Kansas’ hot start, David McCormack’s superior paint play, Villanova’s gameplan without Justin Moore and Bill Self’s perfectly executed strategy. Lastly, they recap the hectic week of coaching fires and hires around the Big East, including Sean Miller’s impact, Shaheen Holloway’s personality and Thad Matta’s role at Butler. Be sure to This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

