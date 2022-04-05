State of the Nova Nation: End the Road for Villanova and End of an Era

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Emma and Pat recap Villanova's final game of the season against Kansas, 81-65. The duo break down Kansas' hot start, David McCormack's superior paint play, Villanova's gameplan without Justin Moore and Bill Self's perfectly executed strategy. Lastly, they recap the hectic week of coaching fires and hires around the Big East, including Sean Miller's impact, Shaheen Holloway's personality and Thad Matta's role at Butler.

