The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Way-Too-Early Rankings

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! The streak continues as Kansas won the 2022 National Championship. If the Jayhawks and Wildcats are facing off in the tournament, it’s now basically a scientific fact that the winner will claim the title. As an added bonus, Villanova remains the lowest seed to ever win the tournament after 8 Seed UNC blew a 15 point halftime lead.

And so the 2022 season is officially completed, which means the 2023 season needs to start as soon as possible. That’s right, it’s Way-Too-Early rankings season! All of this will get thrown out the window over the next few weeks as the transfer portal heats up and players leave for pro careers, but it is interesting to see where the talking heads see Villanova next season given they’re losing 2 starters for the first time since 2019.

Here’s where Villanova was ranked in five of the future facing polls:

ESPN: 13th

Stadium: 13th

Athletic: 14th

CBS: 15th

SI: 16th

Mid to Early teens is pretty respectful for a program losing two key players and possibly being without its three leading scorers. It says a lot about where Jay Wright has gotten this program, and the benefit of the doubt that he will have a new group of guys ready to step up as he has time and time again.

But there will be a new wrinkle next season, one Villanova hasn’t faced in a long time. In every single one of these polls, Creighton is ranked ahead of Villanova. In fact, three of the five polls have Creighton as a Top 10 team. For the first time since the 2013-14 season, Villanova may not be the Big East coaches pick to win the conference.

Looking around the rest of the Big East, UConn and Xavier each showed up in a poll, but only Nova and Creighton appear in all five.

In other news...

Way-Too-Early Top 25s

College basketball rankings: Early top 25 for 2022-23 | Sports Illustrated

Arkansas and Kentucky lead our first look at next year, but there’s plenty of NCAA roster movement to come.

Arkansas Razorbacks are No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 college basketball rankings for 2022-23 | ESPN

Arkansas hasn't won a national title or reached a Final Four in 25-plus years. The Razorbacks are ESPN's early favorite to win the 2023 national championship.

College basketball rankings: UCLA is No. 1 over No. 2 UNC in never-too-early preseason 2022-23 Top 25 And 1 | CBSSports.com

The Bruins are the pick for the top team to start the 2022-23 season ahead of No. 2 North Carolina

Jeff Goodman’s Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25 for 2022-23 | Stadium

It's already that time of the year.

UCLA, Kentucky, Arkansas lead Seth Davis’ way-too-early top 25 for 2022-23 | The Athletic

Defending national champion Kansas and young but extremely talented Duke also check into Davis' top 10.

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Jay Wright made clear Villanova is just getting started. | Inquirer

Wright took no consolation in the Wildcats' reaching the national semis. Which is all the reason to think they'll be back soon enough.

How Much Are Final Four Games Worth to Villlanova University? | Vista Today

Despite the Villanova men's basketball team's loss to Kansas on Saturday, the Final Four has been good for the university.

NBA Wildcats

A Special Night For Kyle Lowry in Toronto | Sports Illustrated

The Miami Heat defeated the Raptors in Kyle Lowry's return

How Monty Williams and Mikal Bridges can Make Phoenix Suns History | Valley of the Suns

The Phoenix Suns have already had a historic season, but Mikal Bridges and Monty Williams can take it to another level if things go right.

Trail Blazers History: Josh Hart’s Villanova Wildcats Win National Championship on Buzzer Beater | Blazer's Edge

One of the most iconic shots in basketball history came six years ago today.

Villanova Athletics

Liberty Bell Classic Semifinals bring rematch with Lafayette to Plymouth Meeting | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. – For the first time in 11 games, Villanova is back at the home grounds of the Ballpark at Plymouth Meeting, this time welcoming back Lafayette for

Golf Concludes Competition at Columbia Spring Invite and Knights Spring Invitational | Villanova University

On Monday afternoon, Villanova golf took part in two tournaments, participating as a team in the Columbia Spring Invite and sending two individuals to the Knights

Paige Rauch Named to Weekly BIG EAST Honor Roll | Villanova University

NEW YORK—Graduate utility/pitcher Paige Rauch (Windsor, N.Y.) was named to the weekly BIG EAST Honor Roll in an announcement made by the conference office on Monday

NCAA Tournament

Ochai Agbaji named Most Outstanding Player after winning 2022 NCAA tournament championship | NCAA.com

Andy Katz talks with Ochai Agbaji following Kansas' victory in the 2022 NCAA tournament championship game. Agbaji was named Most Outstanding Player after the Jayhawks win.

Where do Kansas Jayhawks, Bill Self rank in NCAA titles | Raleigh News & Observer

KU men’s basketball team wins fourth national championship, breaks tie with Villanova. Coach moves into elite company with second trophy after win over UNC.