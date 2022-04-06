The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball Wins Multiple Big 5 Awards

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! In recent years, national attention is lofted on the Villanova Wildcats for their accomplishments in the Big East and NCAA Tournament. They’re frequently the recipient of awards and competing for titles on these large stages. But in the city of Philadelphia, winning the Big 5 still stands out as an important honor.

This year, multiple Villanova players along with Coach Wright were honored for their performances on and off the court.

Collin Gillespie

In three Big 5 games this year, Gillespie averaged over 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. He walked away with multiple Big 5 awards and a spot on the first team.

Big 5 Player of the Year

Big 5 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Big 5 Leading Free Throw Shooter

All-Big 5 First Team

Jermaine Samuels

Samuels averaged over 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in his three Big 5 games this year. His performance on the season earned him a spot on the Big 5 First Team

All-Big 5 First Team

Justin Moore

Moore averaged over 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in Big 5 play, also earning him Big 5 First Team honors.

All-Big 5 First Team

Caleb Daniels

Daniels only played in two Big 5 games this year due to illness, but he averaged over 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. That earned him a spot on the Big 5 Second Team.

All-Big 5 Second Team

Eric Dixon

Dixon made quite the leap between his first and second season, averaging over 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist. That earned him the Big 5 Most Improved Player award.

Big 5 Most Improved Player

Jay Wright

Wright led his team to an undefeated 3-0 record in Big 5 play this season (Temple game canceled due to COVID in Temple’s program). It’s Wright’s 13th Big 5 Title in 21 seasons with Villanova, and earned him Coach of the Year.

Big 5 Coach of the Year

There may be fans out there that think the Big 5 doesn’t matter because Villanova has been so dominant. But I would argue that it’s great for the program, for the city, and for college basketball. Let the titles and awards keep on coming!

In other news...

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Gillespie, Samuels Lead Wildcats' Big Five Award Winners | Villanova University

Gillespie is Big Five Player, scholar-Athlete of the Year

A Special Season At Villanova Showcases Winning Culture | FloHoops

March Madness highlighted Villanova's winning culture and a fellowship that spans across programs in the school's athletic department.

Villanova Athletics

Courtney Owen named Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach | Villanova University

Villanova, Pa.- Head women's soccer coach Samar Azem has announced the addition of assistant coach Courtney Owen to her staff. Owen comes to Villanova after serving

Wildcats Outlast Saint Joseph’s in 4-3 Thriller | Villanova University

MERION STATION, Pa.—Three of the six singles matches went to a third set and five total sets featured tiebreakers as Villanova (3-7) won a thriller over Saint Joseph's

‘Cats Earn a Spot in the Liberty Bell Classic Championship With First Shutout Win of the Season | Villanova University

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. – Chic DeGaetano threw a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings en route to a career-best 10 strikeouts to lead Villanova to a 4-0 shutout of Lafayette

College Basketball

Speedy Claxton Continues Jay Wright’s Championship Approach At Hofstra | FloHoops

Hofstra didn’t make it to the Big Dance but the program’s first season under Speedy Claxton was a success.