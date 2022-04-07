State of the Nova Nation: Season 7 Finale, Year in Review and Looking Ahead

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat reminisce about the ‘21-’22 Villanova season that led to an incredible Final Four run. The duo debate their best moments, most important games, most memorable storylines and more. Then, they look ahead to the 2022-2023 season by asking the important questions. Will Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels return to campus? Will any current players enter the transfer portal? Will the coaching staff look to the transfer portal to fill the holes left by Gillespie, Samuels and Moore’s injury? Lastly, Emma and Pat answer questions from the last mailbag of the season. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod. Thank you to everyone who listened and supported the show this season!

