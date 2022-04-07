The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Free Throw Record

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! Throughout the season whenever asked about a major accomplishment, title, or award, Jay Wright gives the same response. We’ll take time to appreciate that after the season is over. Well the season is over, and there’s plenty to reflect on from this season. One of those great achievements is that Villanova is the new NCAA record holder for best Free Throw Percentage in a season.
The old record, held by the 1984 Harvard team, was 82.2% (535 of 651). Villanova, while shooting fewer free throws, surpassed that mark by finishing at 83.0% (527 of 635). This team was truly remarkable on the season, hitting 80% or more of their free throws in 26 of their 38 games (68%). They went perfect from the line in three games, and they shot over 80% in every game for the month of January. That stretch also included a few games in February, totaling 11 consecutive games of shooting 80% or better from the line.
And when the pressure was at it’s greatest, Villanova performed at its best. The Wildcats shot 80% or better from the line in every single NCAA Tournament game. In fact, in the entire post season they only had one game (Creighton in the BET) where they shot under 80%.
It really was a joint effort by a number of players, but here’s the whole team ranked by FT% on the season.
2022 Villanova Basketball Free Throws by Player
|Player
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|Player
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|Jordan Longino
|8
|8
|100.0%
|Bryan Antoine
|4
|4
|100.0%
|Chris Arcidiacono
|22
|24
|91.7%
|Collin Gillespie
|105
|116
|90.5%
|Brandon Slater
|74
|84
|88.1%
|Caleb Daniels
|58
|68
|85.3%
|Eric Dixon
|69
|84
|82.1%
|Jermaine Samuels
|94
|122
|77.0%
|Justin Moore
|90
|120
|75.0%
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|3
|4
|75.0%
|Trey Patterson
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Nnanna Njoku
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Kevin Voigt
|0
|0
|0.0%
|School Totals
|527
|635
|83.0%
In other news...
Villanova Men’s Basketball
Board Editorial: Win or Lose, Have Pride in the ‘Cats | The Villanovan
After a loss, it is only natural to undergo a grieving period. Saturday, April 2 was a day of loss for the Villanova community and, as it goes, its members are in at least some degree of mourning. Following the Wildcats’ fatefully heartbreaking Final Four appearance versus Kansas, the University’s campus (and, of course, the...
Campus Mourns After Final Four Loss | The Villanovan
University students experienced a true Final Four weekend filled with game watches, excitement, heartbreak and most of all, increased police presence. According to CBS3, more than 10,000 fans were expected to be in the area of the University’s campus. In preparation for what could have been joyous celebrations, the Radnor Township Police Department collaborated...
Big 5
La Salle turns to Fran Dunphy to rescue its basketball program | The Inquirer
Fran Dunphy, a La Salle alum, hasn't coached since being replaced at Temple after the 2018-19 season.
Villanova Women’s Basketball
Maddy Siegrist Named Big 5 Player of the Year | Villanova University
PHILADELPHIA, Pa.- Villanova junior forward Maddy Siegrist was announced on Wednesday as the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year, while Saint Joseph's forward
Villanova Athletics
Rauch and Giampolo Homer Twice in 8-2 Win at Penn | Villanova University
PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Graduate students Paige Rauch (Windsor, N.Y.) and Angela Giampolo (East Windsor, N.J.) became the second pair of teammates in program history to
Stuba Garners MAAC Offensive Player of the Week Honors | Villanova University
EDISON, N.J. – After a 15-goal outing this past weekend, Kaysie Stuba has been named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, as announced
Meet the four student-athletes who sang the national anthem at the men’s Final Four | NCAA.org
One tradition at the men's Final Four brings four student-athletes — one from each participating school — to sing the national anthem before the semifinals. This
College Basketball
Where Kansas' 2022 team ranks among the greatest men's basketball champions ever | NCAA.com
The 2022 Jayhawks were great — but how great? Here is where they rank among all of the sport's national champions based on margin of victory, winning percentage and advanced metrics.
Loading comments...