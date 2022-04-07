The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Free Throw Record

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! Throughout the season whenever asked about a major accomplishment, title, or award, Jay Wright gives the same response. We’ll take time to appreciate that after the season is over. Well the season is over, and there’s plenty to reflect on from this season. One of those great achievements is that Villanova is the new NCAA record holder for best Free Throw Percentage in a season.

The old record, held by the 1984 Harvard team, was 82.2% (535 of 651). Villanova, while shooting fewer free throws, surpassed that mark by finishing at 83.0% (527 of 635). This team was truly remarkable on the season, hitting 80% or more of their free throws in 26 of their 38 games (68%). They went perfect from the line in three games, and they shot over 80% in every game for the month of January. That stretch also included a few games in February, totaling 11 consecutive games of shooting 80% or better from the line.

And when the pressure was at it’s greatest, Villanova performed at its best. The Wildcats shot 80% or better from the line in every single NCAA Tournament game. In fact, in the entire post season they only had one game (Creighton in the BET) where they shot under 80%.

It really was a joint effort by a number of players, but here’s the whole team ranked by FT% on the season.

2022 Villanova Basketball Free Throws by Player ﻿Player FT FTA FT% ﻿Player FT FTA FT% Jordan Longino 8 8 100.0% Bryan Antoine 4 4 100.0% Chris Arcidiacono 22 24 91.7% Collin Gillespie 105 116 90.5% Brandon Slater 74 84 88.1% Caleb Daniels 58 68 85.3% Eric Dixon 69 84 82.1% Jermaine Samuels 94 122 77.0% Justin Moore 90 120 75.0% Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 3 4 75.0% Trey Patterson 0 1 0.0% Nnanna Njoku 0 0 0.0% Kevin Voigt 0 0 0.0% School Totals 527 635 83.0%

In other news...

