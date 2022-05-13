Villanova Basketball 2021-22 Player Recap: Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree’s Career Stats SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS 2017-18 40 1 11.3 1.3-1.7 77.9 0.0-0.0 0 0.5-0.7 64.3 1 1.4 2.4 0.1 0.4 0.3 1.8 0.5 3.1 2018-19 36 16 20.5 1.9-3.0 64.8 0.0-0.0 0 1.2-1.6 74.1 2.5 3.3 5.8 0.8 0.9 0.8 2.6 0.7 5.1 2019-20 29 0 7.7 0.7-1.0 69 0.0-0.0 0 0.1-0.2 57.1 0.8 1.4 2.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.4 1.5 2021-22 6 0 6 0.2-0.7 25 0.0-0.0 0 0.5-0.7 75 1.2 1.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0 0.7 0.3 0.8

The breakdown

A player who often went overlooked during the Villanova 2021-2022 basketball season was senior Dhamir Cosby-Rountree. Although Cosby-Rountree did not play significant minutes for the ‘Cats, he played an important role in the success of the program.

At first his history of leg injuries seemed to put an end to his career and Cosby-Roundtree initially retired from basketball, but decided to unretire after the ‘Cats were pretty thin on the bench early in the season. He ended up being well enough to practice and the senior big man played in six games this past season for the Final Four team. He scored a total of five points and put up a season-high 11 minutes in the win against Saint Joseph’s.

While most of his minutes came against Big 5 opponents, he also played well at Madison Square Garden.

In the win against Syracuse, Cosby-Roundtree reeled in six important rebounds, three on offense and three on defense. It was the little things that Cosby-Roundtree did in this game to help the ‘Cats to victory in insane team-wide rebounding effort, where the ‘Cats managed to grab more boards than three-point shots attempted.

The ‘Cats had a short bench in the beginning of the season and needed minutes from big guys in the paint. Head coach Jay Wright turned to Cosby-Roundtree to eat up minutes and be a physical presence down low.

After the Syracuse game, Cosby-Roundtree only appeared in two more games for the Wildcats. The senior logged seven minutes in the blowout loss to Baylor and four in the loss to Creighton.

I thought Cosby-Roundtree would appear in more games for the ‘Cats and did not think the Creighton game would be the last of his career.

Nonetheless, Cosby-Roundtree has a national championship ring. He was a key part off the bench during the 2017-2018 championship run, and he’s been a spiritual leader on the bench and a key mentor to some of the younger guys. Despite the circumstances that hampered his career over the last few seasons, he stuck with the team, made the most of his situation and remained a positive presence for the ‘Cats.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t get to appear in more games, but those six appearances he had were a nice comeback moment and much more than initially expected when his career first seemed to be over before the start of the season.

Thank you Dhamir for all you have done for the Villanova Basketball team and community. Best of luck to you in your future endeavors.