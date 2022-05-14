The Sun’s Arizin: New Villanova Alumni

Congrats to the new Villanovans who joined the Alumni Ranks after Friday’s Commencement. Watch’s Jay Wright’s introduction and speech.

And now, on to the weekend links...

Villanova news: Jay Wright's former players react to his retirement | Clutch Points

After Jay Wright retired from coaching, his former Villanova players came out to praise him for his legendary career.

Suns' Mikal Bridges finishes 4th for NBA Sportsmanship Award | Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns small forward Mikal Bridges finished fourth in the 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award voting released Friday.

Suns' Mikal Bridges finishes 2nd in NBA's Defensive Player of Year voting | Arizona Sports

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, the first guard to do so since Gary Payton in 1996.

Jay Wright’s 9 most notable wins at Villanova | The Inquirer

A look back at some of the top wins of a Hall of Fame coach.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavs & NBA Free Agency: Dad Speaks Out | Sports Illustrated

Dallas Mavericks star Jalen Brunson will be a free agent this summer. His father, Rick, shared his thoughts.

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | Sports Illustrated

Thunder rookie JRE enjoyed extended minutes in impressive rookie season.

Kyle Neptune Formally Introduced as William B. Finneran Endowed Head Men’s Basketball Coach | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.—At a press conference in Finneran Pavilion on Friday morning Villanova Athletics officially introduced Kyle Neptune as the William B. Finneran Endowed

Rauch Pitches Second Career No-Hitter, Wildcats Extend Winning Streak to 12 | Villanova University

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Graduate pitcher Paige Rauch (Windsor, N.Y.) squeezed the rosin bag and checked the signs on her wristband before delivering her 87th and final

Jay Wright's retirement from Villanova leaves recruits like Brendan Hausen in limbo | Sports Illustrated

Hausen originally committed in September and will visit the Villanova campus on Monday.

Top 25 players who have ever played for Jay Wright | Busting Brackets

Head coach Jay Wright has retired from Villanova Basketball, leaving behind a great legacy that includes coaching a ton of great players. Who were the best?

Kyle Neptune ready to keep Villanova elite as Jay Wright's successor | NBC Sports

Jay Wright patted his chest in appreciation of the cheering crowd before he threw a first pitch to Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Wright then took the ball from Girardi, hustled back and handed it to Kyle Neptune so the new Villanova coach could lob his own ceremonial strike.

Top 10 seasons for Jay Wright at Villanova | Busting Brackets

Coach Jay Wright retired unexpectedly leaving a hole in NCAA basketball and Villanova Wildcats fans hearts. This is to the 10 best teams coached by him.

Apply for the Villanova Basketball Staff | Villanova.edu

The Assistant Director of Men's Basketball Operations/Recruiting Coordinator position is open!

Rob O'Driscoll Named Maine Men's Basketball Assistant Coach | University of Maine Athletics

University of Maine head men's basketball coach Chris Markwood has announced the hiring of assistant coach Rob O'Driscoll. O'Driscoll, a graduate of Villanova University (BA '94, Master's '97), began his career in basketball at Villanova in 1994. During his tenure, O'Driscoll has served on staffs at Villanova, Manhattan, Iona, Marist, James Madison, and Drexel.

WATCH: Adam Sandler's Philly-Set Basketball Movie Drops Trailer | Philadelphia, PA Patch

WATCH: Adam Sandler's Philly-Set Basketball Movie Drops Trailer - Philadelphia, PA - The movie shot and set in Philadelphia brought the mega star to all parts of the region. See the trailer for Netflix's "Hustle" here.

Mike Boynton Concerned With Implications of Jay Wright’s Retirement | Sports Illustrated

The longtime Villanova coach is someone younger coaches should look up to, the head coach said in his interview.

Mike Sielski: Kyle Neptune isn’t feeling the heat about succeeding Jay Wright at Villanova. Yet. | Sports | gazette.com

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Neptune had a free hour late Monday afternoon, so there he was, opening the door to Villanova’s basketball offices, his the last at the end of the

Jay Wright coaches class of ‘22 as Villanova commencement speaker | Fox 29

As Villanova students graduate, Hall of Fame and NCAA national champion men’s basketball coach Jay Wright took the stage for one more inspiring speech.