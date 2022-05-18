Sources: Villanova to host Oklahoma in Big East - Big 12 Battle

According to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein’s sources, Villanova will be hosting the Oklahoma Sooners as a part of the Big East - Big 12 Battle. The game will occur on December 3rd, but the venue, either the on-campus Finneran Pavilion or the wells Fargo Center in South Philly, has not been announced.

Last season, Villanova traveled to Waco to play Baylor, in 2021 ‘Nova played the Texas Longhorn in Austin, and defeated then #1 Kansas in the 2019-20 season in previous iterations of the Inter-Conference Battle.

The Sooners, finished #30 in KenPom at the end of the 2022 season. Their season concluded with a second-round loss to St. Bonaventure.

Historically, Villanova is 3-2 all-time against the Sooners with the last game in the 2016 National Semifinal.

According to Rothstein, the matchups and dates are as follows...