Bryan Antoine commits to Radford

UPDATE: Radford has confirmed the transfer.

CBS college basketball analyst, Jon Rothstein, shared the news that sources close to him are saying that Villanova transfer Bryan Antoine has committed to play at Radford.

Antoine, who has suffered injuries to his shoulder and knee during his time on the Main Line has played in 46 games across his first three seasons as a Wildcat.

He saw the court in 20 games this past season for ‘Nova; he tallied a total of 29 points, 23 rebounds, and 9 assists during the 2022 campaign.

The 6’5” New Jersey native came out of the Ranney School as a 5-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2019.

Best of luck to Bryan as he begins the next step of his basketball career with the Highlanders.