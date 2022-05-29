The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova News & Links for May 29th.

Hope everyone is enjoying their long weekend and the beginning of summer. Here are some links...

Mending Moore Begins Journey Back to the Court | Villanova University

Wildcats standout guard taking matters one day at a time

Ex-Villanova basketball coach thinks transfers, NIL will nourish game | USA Today

Former Villanova coach didn’t say the NCAA's changing landscape was why he retired, but was open about the challenges now facing college programs.

Malik Allen helps Heat reach conference finals for second time in three years | Bucks County Courier Times

Former Villanova, Shawnee standout Malik Allen's work with big man Bam Adebayo is one reason for Heat's continued winning ways.

Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels, St. Joseph’s Jordan Hall audition at G League Elite Camp | Inquirer

Samuels, a former Villanova star, and Hall, who led St. Joe's in scoring, are playing at a precursor to the combine, where players work out for NBA and G League executives, scouts and coaches.

Former Villianova Coach Jay Wright to headline JCC's Sports Night event - DOWNBEACH

Former Villanova Wildcats Head Coach Jay Wright will be headline speaker at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC of Atlantic County’s seventh annual Jackie and Hank Herskowitz Sports Night fundraising event. Sports Night will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave.

How Kyle Neptune found his pathway back to Villanova | KYW

One of America’s elite college basketball programs is now Kyle Neptune’s program. Neptune is preparing for his first season as the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats. He shared how he got the job to take over for Hall of Famer Jay Wright.

Pistons draft: A 2nd-round shooting prospect from Villanova | Piston Powered

The Detroit Pistons have the 46th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and could use it to try and bolster their shooting with a guy from Villanova.

Villanova commit Mark Armstrong Jr. makes first cut for USA U18 National Team | nj.com

N.J. prep star Mark Armstrong Jr. makes cut for USA U18 National Team. Fellow Wildcat, Cam Whitmore, makes the final list too.