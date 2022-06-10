The Sun’s Arizin: Tracking NBA Workouts for the Villanovans

Hey. Hi. We’re back... thanks for making yourselves at home and staying entertained.

NBA Workouts

Collin Gillespie

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting Villanova guard Collin Gillespie for a pre draft workout. — Sean Wright (@SeanWrightNBA) June 9, 2022

following an incredible career at @NovaMBB, including a National Championship, Collin Gillespie (@Colling1021) looks to show teams the instant impact he can have with his toughness and winning mindset.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/06HUxtz8ro — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 8, 2022

Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie are in Orlando for a workout with the Magic: pic.twitter.com/DX12QXUvKi — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) June 6, 2022

Villanova's Collin Gillespie worked out for the Pacers on Wednesday and the Bucks today.



Then has workouts scheduled with the Suns, Nuggets, Jazz and Blazers. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 10, 2022

Villanova PG Collin Gillespie checks off a lot of boxes. But despite such, should the Atlanta Hawks consider selecting him 44th overall in the NBA Draft?



The answer is a BIG yes and here's my take on why he could be a good fit. #AtlantaHawks #NBADraft https://t.co/06OwlGw6mP — Olivier Dumont (@ODLiiV) June 8, 2022

Jermaine Samuels

coming off a Final Four run with @NovaMBB, Jermaine Samuels (@J_Swizz23) is ready to prove himself as a valuable addition to an NBA team.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/O2PQkqiHSL — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 10, 2022

Cam Whitmore and Mark Armstrong with Team USA at the FIBA ​​U18 Americas Championship

Whitmore is averaging 14ppg while Armstrong is averaging 8.3. The USA plays Mexico in the Quarterfinals at 10p ET on Friday. Watch the live stream here.

Continue to love Cam Whitmore's aggressive, explosive approach at all times. Can shoot the deep ball but also plays like he has a vendetta against the rim. He posted 24 points (11-13 FG) in just 20 minutes vs Puerto Rico - excited for next year at Villanova. pic.twitter.com/ocDbU4tiZW — Derek Murray (@DMurrayHoops) June 10, 2022

Other News

Kyle Neptune’s ‘truly overnight’ trek back to Villanova as its head coach — and caretaker | The Athletic

After Jay Wright's stunning retirement announcement, the Wildcats' culture is in the hands of his 37-year-old successor.

Gonzaga Bulldogs up, Villanova Wildcats down in Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings | ESPN

The potential returns of Drew Timme and Julian Strawther could mean big things for the Zags in 2022-23. 'Nova drops from #10 to #16...

Charlotte Hornets Hold Third Round of Pre-Draft Workouts | SI

More prospects make their way to Charlotte, including Collin Gillespie.

Kyle Neptune's Brooklyn roots led him to replace Jay Wright at Villanova | Philadelphia Inquirer

Hoops tradition in Brooklyn stretches back to Connie Hawkins, Billy Cunningham and World B. Free. For Neptune, who succeeds Jay Wright at Villanova, this was his basketball upbringing.

Could Ex-Villanova Men's Basketball Coach Jay Wright Be Headed To An NBA Front Office? | Landon Buford

Earlier this year, Jay Wright elected to retire from coaching citing that he," didn't have the edge that I've always had, according to ESPN.

Retired Villanova coach Jay Wright to join Night in Venice as grand marshal

A Guide to All the NBA Cameos in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’| VULTURE

The Netflix Adam Sandler movie ‘Hustle’ features cameos from NBA stars past and present, from Philadelphia 76ers royalty to superfans, analysts, and commentators you may recognize.