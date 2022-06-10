 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Sun’s Arizin: Tracking NBA Workouts for the Villanovans

By Mike J.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Hey. Hi. We’re back... thanks for making yourselves at home and staying entertained.

Here’s a Quick Round-up of Villanova news...

NBA Workouts

Collin Gillespie

Jermaine Samuels

Cam Whitmore and Mark Armstrong with Team USA at the FIBA ​​U18 Americas Championship

Whitmore is averaging 14ppg while Armstrong is averaging 8.3. The USA plays Mexico in the Quarterfinals at 10p ET on Friday. Watch the live stream here.

Other News

Kyle Neptune’s ‘truly overnight’ trek back to Villanova as its head coach — and caretaker | The Athletic
After Jay Wright's stunning retirement announcement, the Wildcats' culture is in the hands of his 37-year-old successor.

Gonzaga Bulldogs up, Villanova Wildcats down in Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings | ESPN
The potential returns of Drew Timme and Julian Strawther could mean big things for the Zags in 2022-23. 'Nova drops from #10 to #16...

Charlotte Hornets Hold Third Round of Pre-Draft Workouts | SI
More prospects make their way to Charlotte, including Collin Gillespie.

Kyle Neptune's Brooklyn roots led him to replace Jay Wright at Villanova | Philadelphia Inquirer
Hoops tradition in Brooklyn stretches back to Connie Hawkins, Billy Cunningham and World B. Free. For Neptune, who succeeds Jay Wright at Villanova, this was his basketball upbringing.

Could Ex-Villanova Men's Basketball Coach Jay Wright Be Headed To An NBA Front Office? | Landon Buford
Earlier this year, Jay Wright elected to retire from coaching citing that he," didn't have the edge that I've always had, according to ESPN.

Retired Villanova coach Jay Wright to join Night in Venice as grand marshal

A Guide to All the NBA Cameos in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’| VULTURE
The Netflix Adam Sandler movie ‘Hustle’ features cameos from NBA stars past and present, from Philadelphia 76ers royalty to superfans, analysts, and commentators you may recognize.

More From VU Hoops

