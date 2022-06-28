Report: Villanova to play at Michigan State

Another marquee opponent is known for Villanova’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule; Michigan State.

CBS college basketball analyst, Jon Rothstein, shared news from his sources around matchups for the 2022 Gavitt Games between Big East and Big Ten schools and the initial rumors have Villanova heading to Lansing to play the Spartans.

Historically, this will only be the fourth meeting between the two schools, with the last one occurring 20 seasons ago. The Wildcats hold the overall edge, 2-1.

Interestingly, Michigan State is also scheduled to be a part of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland the week of Thanksgiving.

Villanova was not a part of the 2021 Gavitt Games and the event was canceled in 2020.

‘Nova is 2-2 in the Gavitt Games having defeated Nebraska in 2015, Purdue in 2016, then losing to Michigan and Ohio State in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Last season the Spartans finished 23-13 (11-9 in Big Ten) and lost to Duke in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The balance of the proposed Gavitt Games includes, Indiana at Xavier, Iowa at Seton Hall, Marquette at Purdue, Butler at Penn St, Northwestern at Georgetown, Nebraska at St. John’s, and DePaul at Minnesota.

Dates and times should be confirmed and finalized soon.