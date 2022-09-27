Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Sept. 27

Happy Tuesday! Before your daily links, here’s a clip from the Jalen Brunson and Ryan Arcidiacono reunion:

And now your daily links:

North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings | NCAA.com

North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1 and 2 in the preseason college basketball rankings made during the first week of practice by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. He also has Villanova behind *puts on glasses* Wyoming.

PODCAST: Eye on College Basketball

Villanova brings a decent amount of its roster back for the 2022-2023 season. The one big change: Jay Wright is no longer there. Can new HC Kyle Neptune keep up Wright’s winning ways, or will there be a significant adjustment period? The guys give an update on Justin Moore’s injury recovery and assess Villanova’s chances at winning the Big East. Some great historical data on Villanova as a program, too.

Men's Soccer: Bendiktsson Named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week - Villanova University

Benediktsson got defensive player of the week honors, and MacKinnon also got some weekly recognition from the Big East.

Women's soccer: McClay and Ashman Earn BIG EAST Weekly Honors - Villanova University

After opening BIG EAST action with a 2-0 win at Seton Hall, the Villanova Wildcats have earned two conference weekly honors. Megan McClay got Big East Goalkeeper of the Week, and Lauren Ashman got a spot on the weekly honor roll.

Golf Completes First Day at Wildcat Fall Invitational - Villanova University

After day one at the Wildcat Fall Invitational, the host Villanova Wildcats sit in third place out of the six-team field.

Phoenix Suns: Predicting player stats for 2022-23 – Mikal Bridges | Valley of the Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges faces increased pressure and responsibility as he prepares to make another incremental leap in 2022-23.

"He’s a really tough guy, not afraid to stick his nose in the play defensively" - Steve Kerr outlines what he expects from Golden State Warriors' summer acquisition | Sportskeeda

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has some great expectations from Donte DiVincenzo this upcoming season.