Wednesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Sept. 28

Happy Wednesday! Light slate of daily links:
Eric Paschall landed with Timberwolves after nearly stepping away from game of basketball | Twin Cities Press
Free agency was a rough time that brought plenty of emotions for the former Villanova standout
2023 NBA Draft prospect rankings: Victor Wembanyama leads the field | CBS Sports
Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore clocking in at No. 6.
(subscription req’d) Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea stars up a Big 5 debate on social media | Philadelphia Inquirer
Recruiting in the 21st century? Rising star Jalil Bethea has Villanova and Temple chasing him on the recruiting trail, and he stirred a little fun with an Instagram debate between Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Temple’s Shizz Alston.
Men's Soccer: Ricca's Varied Roles Critical to Wildcats' Success - Villanova University
The men's soccer senior has played a big role this season.
Men's Golf: Villanova Finishes Third at Wildcat Fall Invitational - Villanova University
The Villanova men's golf team finished its home fall tournament in third place out of the six-team field.
Xavier's Zach Freemantle suspended indefinitely | Cincinnati.com
Xavier's men's basketball team started fall practice on Tuesday, but one player was not in attendance.
Dick Vitale - I'm healed and excited to watch these six teams that missed the Big Dance last season | ESPN
Dickie V says the fans of these schools have reason to be optimistic in the upcoming season.
Loading comments...