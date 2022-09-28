 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Sept. 28

From Eric Paschall to Cam Whitmore, and a fun Big 5 Instagram debate, and more!

By Eugene Rapay
Happy Wednesday! Light slate of daily links:

Eric Paschall landed with Timberwolves after nearly stepping away from game of basketball | Twin Cities Press
Free agency was a rough time that brought plenty of emotions for the former Villanova standout

2023 NBA Draft prospect rankings: Victor Wembanyama leads the field | CBS Sports
Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore clocking in at No. 6.

(subscription req’d) Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea stars up a Big 5 debate on social media | Philadelphia Inquirer
Recruiting in the 21st century? Rising star Jalil Bethea has Villanova and Temple chasing him on the recruiting trail, and he stirred a little fun with an Instagram debate between Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Temple’s Shizz Alston.

Men's Soccer: Ricca's Varied Roles Critical to Wildcats' Success - Villanova University
The men's soccer senior has played a big role this season.

Men's Golf: Villanova Finishes Third at Wildcat Fall Invitational - Villanova University
The Villanova men's golf team finished its home fall tournament in third place out of the six-team field.

Xavier's Zach Freemantle suspended indefinitely | Cincinnati.com
Xavier's men's basketball team started fall practice on Tuesday, but one player was not in attendance.

Dick Vitale - I'm healed and excited to watch these six teams that missed the Big Dance last season | ESPN
Dickie V says the fans of these schools have reason to be optimistic in the upcoming season.

