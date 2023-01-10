State of the Nova Nation podcast: Falling Short Again

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 88-80 loss to Xavier at the Finneran Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. The duo discuss whether the offense or the defense was more to blame while highlighting Cam Whitmore’s explosive 26-point performance, the talent on Xavier’s roster and the volume of 3-point shots attempted by the ‘Cats. Then, Emma and Pat preview Villanova’s matchup at DePaul on Tuesday night in Chicago. They talk about how important this win is for ‘Nova as its window for marquee wins grows smaller and smaller. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

