Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 10

Happy Tuesday! Here are your links to tip off Game Day:

Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll | NBC Sports

The BIG EAST has four teams in the Top 25.

Brian Westbrook Announced as Part of 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class | Villanova University

One of the most prominent figures in Villanova Football history was announced on Monday afternoon as part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

We asked NBA scouts what Villanova's Justin Moore should do | Philly Inquirer

The injured standout has options. And scouts are split on what he should do.

The Achilles Whisperer: How Kevin Durant helped Justin Moore, Klay Thompson and others with their recoveries - The Athletic

There’s an unspoken bond among players who have torn their Achilles, one of those ‘if you know, you know’ type of relationships.

Jalen Brunson making biggest impact in the clutch as Knicks' closer | NY Post

Jalen Brunson, building off a breakout 2021-22 in Dallas, has grown into an All-Star candidate in New York.

Jalen Brunson has started off the new year with a bang - Posting and Toasting

After struggling with efficiency in December, Jalen Brunson is off and running in 2023.

Kansas jumps to No. 1 in the Power 36 men's college basketball rankings | NCAA.com

Defending champ Kansas leapfrogs Purdue to take over the top spot in Andy Katz's Power 36 men's college basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 9.

College basketball's 10 takes: Kentucky unraveling, underwhelming transfers, Pete Nance isn't UNC's problem | 247 sports

A look around the college basketball scene.

Mikal Bridges battles through pain for injury-marred Phoenix Suns | AZ Central

Mikal Bridges continues to play through pain as he played with a wrap on his right knee Friday against Miami.

Volleyball Announces Incoming Freshman Class - Villanova University

The Villanova University volleyball program will welcome three newcomers for the 2023 season, head coach Josh Steinbach announced this week.

Women's Basketball: Maddy Siegrist named Big East Player of the Week - Villanova University

NEW YORK – Villanova University senior forward Maddy Siegrist (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) has been named the BIG EAST Player of the Week. She earns the honor for her play

Whitmore is BIG EAST Freshman of the Week - Villanova University

After taking over the Xavier game in a marquee performance, Whitmore was named Big East Freshman of the Week.