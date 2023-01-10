Villanova vs. DePaul: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
9pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3) vs.
DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4)
KenPom: Villanova: 61 | DePaul: 144
Where: WinTrust Arena | Chicago, IL
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -2
Villanova looks to return to .500 in BIG EAST play as they travel to the Windy City to take on the DePaul Blue Demons
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
