 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Villanova vs. DePaul: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Villanova v Georgetown Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Tuesday, January 10, 2023
9pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3) vs.
DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4)

KenPom: Villanova: 61 | DePaul: 144
Where: WinTrust Arena | Chicago, IL

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -2
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova looks to return to .500 in BIG EAST play as they travel to the Windy City to take on the DePaul Blue Demons

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...