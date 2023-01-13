Villanova vs. Butler: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Friday, January 13, 2023 7pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-5) vs.

Butler Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5)



KenPom: Villanova: 68 | Butler: 87 Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN Game Preview

TV/Streaming: FS1 Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova -1 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova looks to start a new win-streak on Friday the 13th as the take on the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indy.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.