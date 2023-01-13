 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Butler: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats look to win at Hinkle

Friday, January 13, 2023
7pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-5) vs.
Butler Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5)

KenPom: Villanova: 68 | Butler: 87
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -1
Villanova looks to start a new win-streak on Friday the 13th as the take on the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indy.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

