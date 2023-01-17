State of the Nova Nation podcast: A win is a win?

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 77-73 win over Georgetown at the Finneran Pavilion on Monday afternoon. The duo briefly discuss the positives from the game, including Villanova’s emphasis on playing in the paint and Mark Armstrong’s second straight monster performance against Georgetown, before diving into the negatives from this game and the loss at Butler. Emma and Pat mention the team’s bad second half defense, the worsening three-point defense and the concerning percentages from the free-throw line of late. They discuss how the defense can attempt to turn things around and how the offense can start to thrive in its last few games of January. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.