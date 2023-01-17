Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 17

Happy Tuesday! Here are your daily links to start your day:

NCAAW: WNBA prospect Maddy Siegrist leading Villanova Wildcats - Swish Appeal

When it comes to gaudy individual statistics, look no further than Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, who is putting together a senior campaign worthy of National Player of the Year discussion. Her ability to score anywhere from the floor has put the Wildcats near the top of the Big East standings, and most would agree that she’ll hear her name called in the 2023 WNBA Draft, should she choose to declare.

Knicks: 3 East All-Star favorites Jalen Brunson is outplaying

There’s less than a week left for New York Knicks fans to vote to send Jalen Brunson to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson named Eastern Conference Player of the Week | Yahoo Sports

The Knicks’ biggest offseason acquisition in Jalen Brunson continues to shine in his first season in New York, being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and Drexel’s Keishana Washington rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in scoring. Here’s the reason why.

Coincidence that the two top current scorers in women's hoops, who have traded places at the top over the last month, play home games 11 miles apart, both on campuses touched by Lancaster Ave.

Detroit Mercy's Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record | NBC Sports

Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA record for career 3-pointers, hitting a career-best 11 3s and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris.

College basketball Power Rankings - Big 12 teams crowd the top 16, upsets shake things up | ESPN

The top four remain unchanged this week, but other teams weren't so lucky. Plus, Marquette makes an appearance in the 2022-23 Power Rankings.

College basketball rankings: Kansas still No. 1, but Tennessee, UConn and Arizona fall - The Athletic

Eleven ranked teams lost on Saturday. That caused Seth Davis to shake up his Top 25.

Maddy Siegrist earns Big East Player of the Year honors - Villanova University

The BIG EAST Conference on Monday morning announced that Villanova senior forward Maddy Siegrist (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) has been named the league's women's player of the year.

Texas, Xavier and Clemson surge in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 men's college basketball rankings | NCAA.com

Reigning champ Kansas remains ahead of Purdue and Houston at the top spot, while Texas, Xavier and Clemson all surge in Andy Katz's Power 36 men's college basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 16.

Surprising college basketball start leaves March Madness wide open | NY Post

Through the first two months of the college basketball season, in many ways the overriding storyline has been one of parity. The balance that exists in the sport.

College basketball's 10 takes: Bill Self's inevitability, Jaime Jaquez's moment and do the good teams stink?

New set of 10 takeaways in college basketball.

Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder | NBC Sports

Alabama’s Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.

Big East Power Rankings: Week 10 | Road to the Garden

A look around the Big East entering the week of Jan. 16.