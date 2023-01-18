Wednesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 18

Happy Wednesday! Here are your daily links to start the day:

Women's basketball: Wildcats double-up Xavier in 76-38 win - Villanova University

In BIG EAST women's basketball action on Tuesday evening at the Finneran Pavilion, the No. 22 Villanova Wildcats tallied a convincing 76-38 win. Maddy Siegrist creeps up closer to the all-time Villanova scoring record.

Softball: Back-to-Back BIG EAST Champion Villanova Selected Second in Preseason Poll - Villanova University

Villanova enters the 2023 season fresh off its first two BIG EAST titles, and the Wildcats will look to compete for a third in a row as one of the contenders.

UConn men's basketball team falls for fourth time in last five games: 'We've become easy to beat'

The Huskies have now dropped four of their last five games and are .500 in Big East play.

Center of the Sun: Mikal’s opportunity and holding on to hope - Bright Side Of The Sun

Your weekly roundup of Phoenix Suns news, rumors, notes and videos from the prior week plus a preview of the week to come.

College basketball rankings, grades: UCLA earns 'A+', UConn gets 'D+' on weekly report card - CBSSports.com

It's time to hand out some grades for a handful of college basketball teams from this past week's action

Early 2023 NCAA Tournament Cinderella Watch: Which mid-major team will win the most games in March Madness? - CBSSports.com

These are the mid-major schools that our experts believe can make a run

Top to bottom, the Big 12 is the best conference in men's college basketball | ESPN

As we get deeper into the 2022-23 season, the numbers say that the Big 12 only keeps increasing its chances to take home a third consecutive national championship.

College basketball rankings: Purdue big man Zach Edey has Boilermakers firing on all cylinders - CBSSports.com

Purdue is 17-1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 after its victory vs. Michigan State on Monday

Tyler Hansbrough Refutes John Wall’s Recruiting Story, Drops ‘Bank of Calipari’ Quip - Sports Illustrated

The former North Carolina star denied Wall’s recollection that Hansbrough snubbed him during a recruiting visit.

The Verdict: Is Mizzou MBB starting to feel the strain from its style? - Rock M Nation

The Tigers’ recent slide can be traced back to a limited roster absorbing too many minutes.

The Knicks got a bargain in Jalen Brunson - Sports Illustrated

New York’s big free-agent acquisition is playing like an All-Star.