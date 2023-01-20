Villanova vs. St. John’s: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Friday, January 20, 2023
7pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5) vs.
St. John's Red Storm (13-6, 3-5)
KenPom: Villanova: 76 | St. John's: 61
Where: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +4
Villanova looks to sweep the season series with the Red Storm as they travel to Madison Square Garden to play St. John’s.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
