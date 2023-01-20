Villanova vs. St. John’s: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Friday, January 20, 2023 7pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5) vs.

St. John's Red Storm (13-6, 3-5)



KenPom: Villanova: 76 | St. John's: 61 Where: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY Game Preview

Villanova looks to sweep the season series with the Red Storm as they travel to Madison Square Garden to play St. John’s.

