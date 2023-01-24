State of the Nova Nation podcast: Maddy makes history & a rock fight in the Garden

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 57-49 win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. But first, the duo discuss Maddy Siegrist’s record-breaking performance on Friday night to become the all-time leading scorer in Villanova history. Then, Emma and Pat talk Villanova’s great defensive improvement, how the team played against screens and the ability to stay in the game despite a poor offensive performance. Then, they preview the huge matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday against Providence. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.