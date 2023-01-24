Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 24

Happy Tuesday! Here are your daily links to start your day:

Video Podcast: Mikal Bridges opens up on his basketball journey from HS, redshirting at Villanova, becoming a star, then going to the NBA

This came out in late October, but it is timeless. Found it in the YouTube rabbit hole in case anyone missed it. Bridges was a guest on UNC alum’s Theo Pinson’s podcast, Run Your Race, and he opens up on everything — from high school, redshirt year struggles, finding his identity, unfiltered chatter on the both national championship runs and his overall time at ‘Nova, to getting traded on Draft Night and finding his niche with the Phoenix Suns. (73 minutes)

Video Podcast (9 minute clip): Mikal Bridges on the national championship runs

If you’re not interested in the full 73-minute video podcast, at least get this 10-minute segment from Mikal Bridges’ appearance on UNC alum’s Theo Pinson’s podcast, where they talk about the 2016 and 2018 national championship runs, getting spanked by Oklahoma then getting revenge on the Sooners in the Final Four — how important the scout team was to that Final Four win — and of course, a nice walk down memory lane from the UNC-’Nova game.

Assessing Kyle Neptune during a tough rookie season at Villanova | Philadelphia Inquirer

Listen, and you’ll hear it’s not all sweetness and light at the Pavilion.

Villanova Basketball Roster Outlook | VU Hoops

It's been updated, y'all! The now and the future of 'Nova Basketball.

Touted Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore having an up-and-down season | Philly Inquirer

The freshman is seen as a can't-miss NBA lottery pick and at times he has looked like it. At other times, he has looked like an 18-year-old taking his lumps in the Big East.

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain | Delco Times

Wildcats back to .500 but have a long way to go. Jay Wright shares some of his thoughts.

Women's college basketball winners and losers: Big Ten is cooking; Maddy Siegrist sets Villanova scoring record

High stakes in the Big Ten this week, along with the latest injury updates, a chance for a new star to shine in UConn-Tennessee rivalry, games to watch and the AP Top 25 poll.

Villanova basketball: Villanova-Providence game time, location not expected to change due to Eagles NFC championship | Philly Inquirer

Moving the time and location of Villanova-Providence isn't that simple, so the show will go on.

Maddy Siegrist is Villanova's all-time scoring leader

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time | Yahoo Sports

AP Poll college basketball all-time rankings. Where do all the best programs and teams rank since the start of the poll?

College basketball rankings: Purdue is back at No. 1, UConn is out — and so is Charleston - The Athletic

Houston and Kansas both lost in the last week, necessitating a shakeup in Seth Davis' ballot.

Kansas State, Tennessee lead major shakeup of the Power 36 college basketball rankings | NCAA.com

Andy Katz's college basketball rankings have a whole new look after a week of upsets, including Purdue at No. 1 and Duke and Kentucky back among the Power 36.