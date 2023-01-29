Villanova vs. Providence: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Sunday, January 29, 2023 12pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (10-10, 4-5) vs.

#23 Providence Friars (16-5, 8-2)



KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Providence: 31 Where: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA Game Preview

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings : Villanova TBD

After a 9-day break, Villanova returns to action against the 23rd ranked Friars on a busy sports day in South Philly.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.