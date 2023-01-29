Villanova falls short in Justin Moore’s return against No. 23 Providence, 70-65

It was a warmer than usual late-January morning outside the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia as the Nova Nation anxiously awaited the news they have been wishing for all season long. The parking lots were filled with spirited fans and friends alike intermingling with the overlapping Philadelphia Eagles fans. The combination of the two fan bases made for a truly unique game day experience for Villanova students and created an atmosphere like no other.

Then, it happened.

About an hour and a half before the game tipped off, a tweet from CBS insider Jon Rothstein broke the news everyone had been waiting for. Justin Moore is back.

The man of the hour: pic.twitter.com/FcnS0eGoBB — Tommy Godin (@tommygodinjr) January 29, 2023

Moore’s presence was immediately felt, but unfortunately, the Providence Friars spoiled his season debut and big return by downing the ‘Cats in a thrilling 70-65 game that came down to the wire.

Providence’s preseason first team all conference guard, Jared Bynum, went on his own 8-0 run midway through the second half. He took over late and was crucial in helping the Friars close it out, also hitting a turnaround jumper in the closing seconds to pad their lead.

After missing their first eleven threes of the game, the Friars made six threes down the stretch which was enough to give them a four-point cushion with 2:44 to go in regulation.

A Cam Whitmore three with 1:33 to go cut the Providence lead down to just one, but that was as close as Villanova would get as the Friars were able to successfully close the game out.

Early on, the Wildcats rode the momentum of Moore’s debut and connected on five of their first seven shots from the field and opened an early 11-6 advantage over Providence. The Friars would counter Villanova’s run with one of their own, a 14-6 run over the next 9:41 of game time, that put the Wildcats at in a 20-17 hole with just over six and a half minutes to go in the first half.

Villanova would respond with a 14-8 run of their own and end the first half up 31-28.

The second half started with a sense of urgency from the Friars, as they opened up a lead as large as four just before the first media timeout of the second half. When the offense looked stagnant for the Wildcats and getting the ball in bounds became a tall task, Villanova turned to freshman point guard Mark Armstrong for a spark and he delivered, making his presence known on the back and forth battle.

The Wildcats had four scorers in double figures, led by freshman Cam Whitmore’s 21-point, nine-rebound outing. Additionally, Eric Dixon posted 14 points, while Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels both had 10 points each.

For the Friars, Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half alone, and didn’t miss a single shot after halftime. Ed Croswell chipped in 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Bryce Hopkins added 13 points and nine rebounds. Devin Carter added 12 points, six boards and three assists.

Full recap, with quotes, will be available shortly