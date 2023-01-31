State of the Nova Nation podcast: Justin Moore Returns

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat discuss Villanova’s 70-65 loss to Providence at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon, but first, they talk about the most exciting news of the season: Justin Moore’s return to play. Nearly a year after his Achilles injury, Moore played in his first game of the season on Sunday. The shooting wasn’t great, but the talent and leadership is so exciting to watch. The duo break down the positives and negatives from the game, including Cam Whitmore’s strong offensive performance and Villanova’s inability to close out against good opponents. Lastly, they preview ‘Nova’s matchup against Marquette on Wednesday night. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.