State of the Nova Nation podcast: Justin Moore Returns

The ‘Cats fall to Providence at Wells Fargo, but Justin Moore’s return signals a move in the right direction.

By Emma Houghton
Episode Description: Emma and Pat discuss Villanova’s 70-65 loss to Providence at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon, but first, they talk about the most exciting news of the season: Justin Moore’s return to play. Nearly a year after his Achilles injury, Moore played in his first game of the season on Sunday. The shooting wasn’t great, but the talent and leadership is so exciting to watch. The duo break down the positives and negatives from the game, including Cam Whitmore’s strong offensive performance and Villanova’s inability to close out against good opponents. Lastly, they preview ‘Nova’s matchup against Marquette on Wednesday night. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

